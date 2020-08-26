Shoppers Stop in process of evaluating suitable candidate for MD, CEO

Shoppers Stop in process of evaluating suitable candidate for MD, CEO1 min read . 12:54 PM IST
- Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons
- His last working day was August 25
Retail firm Shoppers Stop on Wednesday said it is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).
Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons.
"The last working day of Rajiv Suri, MD & CEO was August 25, 2020 and post that he ceased to be in the said position. The nomination, remuneration and corporate governance committee is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of MD & CEO and the developments shall be intimated, from time to time," the K Raheja Corp group firm said in a regulatory filing.
Shoppers Stop is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands. The company reported a revenue of ₹3,380.98 crore for 2019-20.
