‘Should be recruited under Agniveer Scheme,’ Kunal Kamra calls out Ola again

Comedian Kunal Kamra has again taken a jibe at Ola Electric over its electric vehicle servicing facilities.

According to Kamra, anybody who has got their Ola EV serviced should be considered for the Centre’s Agniveer scheme.

"Breaking News - Youth Demands - Everyone who has successfully gotten an OLA EV serviced should be recruited under the Agni-Veer Scheme," Kamra wrote on X.

Several social media users commented on Kamra's funny jibe and addressed their concerns with Ola.

"They deserve medals just for enduring the wait time! But the real battle is keeping your Ola EV running after the service!" commented one X user.

“Sir you have made Ola a big deal now what do you want, let him come on the road and go away, he must be cursing himself a lot," added another.

One user commented, "That's quite the humorous twist! Given how challenging some people have found getting their OLA electric vehicles (EVs) serviced, this "demand" suggests that anyone who can navigate that process deserves a prestigious or tough role, like being recruited under the Agni-Veer scheme (the military recruitment initiative in India). It's a funny way to highlight the frustrations people may face with EV servicing."

“Surviving the OLA service center is a true test of endurance. Agni-Veer training complete," added one of the X users.

In a separate post, Kamra reacted to a user calling out Ola’s complaint-addressing mechanism. The user shared a famous meme stating that Ola prefers to close the complaint raised by a customer instead of solving it.

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal A heated social media exchange began between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra after the latter pointed out the way in which Ola electric scooters were kept out in the open in what appeared to be an Ola store.

Aggarwal responded to the comedian’s concerns and said that he should be happy to help if he is so concerned about the scooters.

