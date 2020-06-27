Subscribe
Should India economically retaliate against China? Naushad Forbes answers

Updated: 27 Jun 2020, 10:11 PM IST Livemint

With talk of economic retaliation against China over its recent border aggression, Naushad Forbes commented on the impact of such a move on India's economy. The co-chairman of Forbes Marshall said that economic countermeasures may make the country feel good, but it must first be considered whether such moves will have a substantive impact. He said that India can't diversify its sourcing away from China overnight, but should plan to do it over a couple of years. Watch the full video for more