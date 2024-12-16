In our sector, trust and credentials are key: Shriram Finance’s Venkatraman
Summary
Shriram Finance Ltd, one of India’s leading financial services companies, recently launched its first major brand campaign featuring cricket legend Rahul Dravid. In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Elizabeth Venkatraman, executive director, marketing, Shriram Finance, explained the thinking behind the campaign, the company’s brand-building priorities and how they navigate a market that demands both trust and seamless digital experiences. From rallying behind a unifying sports metaphor to addressing the expectations of Gen Z customers, Venkatraman shared insights into Shriram Finance’s inclusive, customer-centric approach. Edited excerpts: