Siddhartha still missing, search operations continue

Mangaluru: It has been over 10 hours since the multi-task search and rescue operations have been launched on the surface of the Nethravati river to find Cafe Coffee Day chairman V.G. Siddhartha, who went missing on Monday evening, but with no luck.

Fire department rescue teams along with local divers, swimmers and fishermen had commenced search operations at 3 am on Tuesday. Special helicopter sorties will begin this afternoon.

The overall mood in the area is more of gloom than hope, with the surface of the 800-metre-wide river getting murkier by the hour, due to heavy rains in the ghat section.

The river current is very strong and if Siddhartha, as is being suspected, really threw himself off the bridge, the body is likely to have swept away closer to the breakwaters or even down south towards the Manjeshwaram estuary, according to fire department officials.

“In the past, too, in similar drowning cases, bodies have been found at least 10-15 km away from the Nethravati bridge. We have summoned more divers, teams to assist the district administration and they would arrive here later in the afternoon," deputy commissioner of police, law and order, Hanumantharaya, told Mint.

Local boys, from the fishing community, who were angling at the river bank at 7 pm on Monday, informed the police that they did see a man jumping into the water from the eighth pillar of the bridge. They cast a net to save him but the current was too strong and the person who jumped was being carried away too fast.

Following the complaint by the driver of the Innova MUV that Siddhartha was in on Monday evening, the police arrived at 9 pm at the spot but it was too late.

DCP Hanumantharaya told Mint that the search will be intensified in the afternoon. Arrangements have been made for night search too. Meanwhile, both sides of the bridge have been blocked to avoid curious onlookers.

The point of the river where Siddhartha is likely to have taken the plunge is shallower than the other parts. Local river watcher Sundar Marakala said though the part of the river was shallow and filled with rocks, it would be difficult to survive.

Coffee planters from Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu have started arriving in Mangaluru in big numbers. Former president of the Karnataka Coffee Growers Association K Jayaram was the earliest to arrive with five other close associates of Siddhartha.

Jayaram told Mint that it was hard to believe that a man of his caliber took this extreme step and the entire coffee industry was in shock over this incident.

