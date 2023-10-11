Sidharth Rath resigns as SBM India head before term ends

Mumbai: Sidharth Rath, the head of State Bank of Mauritius (India), has stepped down ahead of the scheduled term conclusion to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, two people in the know said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rath decided not to renew his five-year contract, which is ending in December," said one of two people requesting anonymity. “The board was also wanting a change in leadership so that the new person could take a fresh look at the business model after what the bank has gone through in the past year due to restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India."

Rath joined SBM in 2019, just before the onset of covid. With a network of 12 branches and a primary focus on corporate lending and transactions, Rath faced significant challenges in growing the business during the pandemic, compelling him to explore partnerships with fintech firms, and branching into new verticals such as payments, credit and investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In two years, business grew nearly 10 times under his leadership. According to the latest annual report, the bank’s customer base expanded to 5 million from just 2,000, contributing to a Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) business of ₹2,046.2 crore. Deposits crossed ₹7,000 crore, while its loan book was at ₹4,835.93 crore. Its net non-performing asset, which was at 9% before his tenure, fell to below 1%.

However, SBM India faced challenges after RBI in August 2022 took action against all the non-bank prepaid instruments or wallet licence holders. RBI’s directive prohibited loading PPIs with credit lines, impacting SBM’s six-million buy now pay later (BNPL) customers and fintech companies like Slice, Uni, and Lazypay, which offered credit services on SBM’s prepaid cards.

To make matters worse, RBI directed the bank in January to stop all international transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme due to supervisory concern. The ban affected around one million corporate credit card customers of SBM as well as its partnerships with fintech companies like Niyo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While, RBI partially eased the restrictions by allowing it to carry out ATM and poin-of-sale transactions under LRS, it asked SBM to ensure all customers were KYC-compliant.

“RBI directed the bank to insource its card management system, switch and network instead of relying on third party entities," the second person said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!