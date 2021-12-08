Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to slash monthly production of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield by 50% as there is not enough orders for the jab, CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said. This comes at time when majority of the Indian population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Further, SII has sought clarity from the Centre on the requirement for the vaccine - for normal two doses for eligible people in the country and also on booster doses.

Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18, "I am actually in a dilemma that I never imagined... we are producing 250 million doses a month but the good news is that India has covered up a large part of its population and we would have completed all our orders to the Ministry of Health in a week's time."

So far, over 129 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

As there was no other orders in hand so I am going to reduce the production by at least 50% to begin with...on a monthly basis until the orders again pick up either in India or the world, SII CEO says on his future production strategy.

Export to pick up in the next quarter

Poonawalla further pointed out that export orders are likely to pick up in the next quarter, though it is slow currently.

"Over the eight months when we could not export, other countries managed vaccine supplies from donations from the US and elsewhere and we have lost a lot of market share," he said, however, added that he is now going to try to claw the demand back in the first quarter of next year.

Poonawalla said, initially, it is going to be slow but will pick up though it will never be to the tune of probably needing 250 million doses a month unless there is a requirement from the central government.

"If they need more vaccines for the booster doses, we have already written to them (central government). Now it is their decision on the booster policy whether they will procure more and stockpile before the next surge happens, if at all it comes. We are awaiting their directions," he added.

We don't want a situation like last year

Noting that last year there came a sudden demand for hundreds of millions of doses, he said, we must keep in mind that we don't need a situation like.

“So that is why we have explained this to the government and experts to please let us know now. If you need more doses for boosters we have it in stock, we can produce more. Just give us that guidance. That discussion is on at the moment."

Poonawalla said the vaccine major currently has a stock of 500 million doses.

"Half of that is finished product and half can be finished in a matter of two months and it has a shelf life of nine months, so we have to decide what to do with the stock. It is available on priority to India and if not, we will start exporting a lot more from quarter one of 2022," he stated.

Poonawalla said the government has been informed and the company would wait for a few days for them to come back before deciding on its next course of action.

(With inputs from agencies)

