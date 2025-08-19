Simone Tata admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Mumbai: Simone Tata, the 95-year-old mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a severe illness. Tata was flown to Mumbai on Tuesday after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital, Dubai.

She has a buildup of fluid in her lungs but is in stable condition, according to a source familiar with her health. “She has admitted under the care of senior doctor Farokh E. Udwadia,” the source added.

Simone Tata has a rich legacy as a businesswoman, having steered brands such as Lakmé in India before its sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, she came to India as a tourist in 1953. She married Naval H. Tata in 1955 and began her career with the group in the 1960s.

India's cosmetics czarina Her journey with the Tata Group began on the board of Lakmé. At the time, Lakmé was a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills (TOMCO), selling personal-care brands such as Hamam, Okay and Modi soaps. It was Simone who shaped the brand’s vision to cater to the Indian woman’s need for indigenous cosmetics.

Under her leadership, the brand became a household name in India and she was appointed chairperson in 1982. She is known as the "cosmetics czarina of India" for her role in popularising cosmetics among Indian women.

After the Indian economy was liberalised, HUL and Lakmé Ltd formed a 50:50 joint venture, Lakmé Unilever Limited in 1996 to market Lakmé's cosmetics and other appropriate products from both companies. In 1998 Lakmé Ltd sold its brands to HUL and divested its 50% stake in the joint venture for ₹200 crore.

Lakmé decided to transition from the cosmetics business to apparel retail, given the absence of established brands in most categories. To this end, it acquired Littlewoods International (India) from Littlewoods International Ltd, UK, in March 1998. From 1 July 1998, Trent Ltd was amalgamated with Lakmé, and the name of Lakmé Ltd was officially changed to Trent Ltd, which now sells clothing through Zudio and Westside stores.

