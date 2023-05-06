Simplified control mapping need of hour for fintechs in India: Aayush Ghosh Choudhary7 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:50 AM IST
With issues like information security, compliance management, regulatory burden and regulatory fines becoming acronym fatigue for firms, information security company Scrut Automation recently launched ‘ReguSense’, claiming it will be a ‘gamechanger’.
Information security is one of the most niche and in the modern world, most sought after branch in IT services sector. It enables protecting sensitive information from unauthorised activities, including inspection, modification, recording and any disruption.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×