6) Your firm (Scrut Automation) is launching 'ReguSense' and even claiming it to be a game changer for corporations in compliance management. What is it, how can it be a game changer and why should firms trust you on this?

Aayush: If you look at the most common RBI requirements, the controls per se are very similar to what you would find in a combination of, lets say ISO 27001 or GDPR or ISO 27017, ISO 27018 or PCIDSS for that matter. Lets say SAR data localization, SAR tokenisation, SAR payment aggregator, SAR payment gateway, SAR PPI audit, if you look at cumulation of all these, the controls would be very similar to what you will find if you are to implement ISO 27001, particularly the latest one ISO 27001-2022. But then the audits and filings have to be done separately, which means companies have to end up duplicating effort in trying to implement the same control but articulated differently across to different standards. This leads to lot of fatigue, duplication of efforts, either teams being bloated to manage that additional paper work or it leads to a situation where companies have to spend a lot of money to work with external consultants.