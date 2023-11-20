Singhania's divorce settlement: Nawaz Modi demands 75% of ex-husband Gautam's net worth
As part of a family settlement after the couple's divorce, Nawaz Modi Singhania, 53, the estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, has reportedly demanded 75% of his alleged $1.4 billion net worth for herself and her two daughters, Niharika and Nisa, Economic Times reported.