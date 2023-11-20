As part of a family settlement after the couple's divorce, Nawaz Modi Singhania, 53, the estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, has reportedly demanded 75% of his alleged $1.4 billion net worth for herself and her two daughters, Niharika and Nisa, Economic Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singhania has recommended creating a family trust and transferring the family's assets to it, with him serving as the only managing trustee, even though it is thought that he has generally consented to the demand.

According to the individuals listed above, his family members would be permitted to inherit the assets following his passing. Nawaz is thought to find this intolerable, as per ET reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

