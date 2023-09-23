Single specialty hospital chains are here to stay: Vishal Bali, executive chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings4 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), funded by TPG Growth and GIC (Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund), has been trying to carve a niche for itself in India’s healthcare space, by focusing primarily on single-speciality hospitals. On September 20, AHH announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), with an investment of ₹600 crore. AINU is India’s largest hospital network specialising in urology and nephrology care with presence in four cities.