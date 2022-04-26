Twitter Inc. co-founder and the former CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that Elon Musk may be the only solution he trusts for the future of the popular social media platform. Dorsey said that the ‘singular solution’ he trusts for Twitter's future is the world’s richest man Elon Musk. This statement comes following the Tesla Inc. chief reaching a deal to buy the social media company for roughly $44 billion.

In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been “owned" by Wall Street and that taking it private was the “correct" first step. Notably, Jack Dorsey holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, as per Bloomberg data.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret," Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust," he said.

The Twitter thread started off with Dorsey posting the famous Radiohead song ‘Everything in its right place’ and then writing, “I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step," he wrote.

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

He further notified that Elon Musk’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" is the right one. "This is also @paraga ’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," he wrote.

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

In principle, “I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey wrote. Noting that Twitter wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness, Dorsey wrote," he said.

As per the company press release, Elon Musk earlier said, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he said.