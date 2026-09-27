SIR voter list: IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand 'unmapped', asked to appear for hearing ‘else my name will be deleted’

IndusInd Bank Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Anand on Sunday said his name has been marked as “unmapped” on the voting list and that he has been asked to appear for a hearing or risk having his name deleted.

“I have been told my name is ‘unmapped’ on the voting list. I have voted in every election ever since I have been eligible to vote. I hold a passport, PAN Card, voter ID card, Aadhar card. I am now being asked to appear for a hearing else my name will be deleted. Why should I?!” Anand said in a post on X.

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The development comes amid the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi, under which more than 33 lakh electors have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms.

Who is Rajiv Anand?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand's name marked as unmapped on the voter list? ⌵ Rajiv Anand's name was marked as 'unmapped' due to discrepancies identified in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Delhi. 2 What steps should Rajiv Anand take to prevent his name from being deleted from the voter list? ⌵ Rajiv Anand needs to appear for a hearing as requested. He must provide the necessary documents to address the discrepancies flagged in his voter registration. 3 How does the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process work in Delhi regarding voter lists? ⌵ The SIR process involves identifying electors with discrepancies in their enumeration forms, sending them notices, and allowing them to submit responses and required documents to verify their details. 4 What happens if a voter receives a notice during the SIR process in Delhi? ⌵ Receiving a notice does not mean immediate removal from the electoral roll; voters can submit their documents during the claims and objections period, and must be given a chance to be heard before any deletion. 5 What is the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR in Delhi? ⌵ The deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR in Delhi has been extended to October 30, 2026.

Rajiv Anand is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IndusInd Bank, a position he took over on August 25, 2025, for a three-year term approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Before joining IndusInd Bank, Anand served as Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank and was the founding Managing Director and CEO of Axis Asset Management Company.

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He has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, covering areas including retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and capital markets. Anand is a Chartered Accountant and a commerce graduate.

SIR deadline extended in Delhi, Maharashtra The Election Commission on Saturday extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi by a month to October 30, according to a statement issued by the poll body. The final electoral roll will now be published on December 4, as per PTI.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 12 following a request from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, while the deadline for disposing of notices, claims and objections has been extended to November 10.

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Delhi SIR The electoral details of most prominent voters who received notices during the ongoing SIR exercise in Delhi have been verified through field visits, with their names now reserved for inclusion in the final electoral roll, according to poll officials.

Also Read | EC clarifies SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 changes upheld by SC amid dissent row

BJP veteran L K Advani, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were among several prominent personalities issued notices over "discrepancies" in their enumeration forms.

Most of these voters were flagged as "unmapped with last SIR" in the electoral records from the previous revision conducted in Delhi in 2002. A majority of the prominent voters concerned were registered in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Over the past few days, teams of election officials, including booth-level officers (BLOs), visited the voters to verify their information against the supporting documents prescribed by the Election Commission (EC).

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Under EC guidelines, notices were sent to members of the judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and prominent individuals from fields such as arts, culture, journalism, sports and public service whose details had been flagged in the electoral database and whose names were absent from the draft roll released on August 31.

The notices were issued to enable authorities to obtain the required documents from the concerned voters during the claims and objections period.

The draft electoral roll contains more than 97 lakh electors, while around 33.13 lakh voters have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms. A significant number of these cases involve voters whose details could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

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The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office has clarified that receiving a notice does not by itself mean that a voter’s name will be removed from the electoral roll. It has also stated that no voter’s name can be deleted without providing the elector an opportunity to be heard and issuing a proper speaking and appealable order.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X