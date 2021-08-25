Sistema Asia Fund announces senior hire ahead of Fund II launch

Andrey Terebenin, managing partner at Sistema Asia Fund, said, “Sampath comes with a rich mix of experience in technology, investments and entrepreneurship, which are all primarily the pillars of the VC industry. His experience will help us add complementary experience to build more value for the stakeholders and also extend further support to our portfolio companies. As we prepare to launch Fund II, we are confident that the complementary experience of our investment leadership will help us identify new and relevant opportunities in the market and expand our scope of investment areas."