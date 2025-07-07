Our EV dreams are real, but India isn’t ready yet: Škoda Volkswagen’s Jan Bureš
The Czech automaker is now expecting about 18% EV penetration in India by 2030, down from 30% earlier. The infrastructure isn’t there yet, and the appetite just isn’t what the company expected. It’s not yet a high-aspiration segment. So for now, the mix will be lower than the company had hoped for.
Mumbai: India’s car market is evolving fast, and Jan Bureš, executive director – sales, marketing & digital at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, admits the company hasn’t always kept up. In a candid conversation with Mint, Bureš reflects on what the company got right, what it missed, and how it’s adapting to meet the needs of a more value-conscious, tech-eager Indian buyer. From rethinking EV projections and hybrid reluctance to admitting where Škoda misread feature demand, Bureš didn’t hold back. Edited excerpts: