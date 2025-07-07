Our EV dreams are real, but India isn’t ready yet: Škoda Volkswagen’s Jan Bureš

The Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia moved quickly on features and tech. Do you think they shaped expectations early?

I’ll give them credit, they moved fast. They brought in a lot of features very early, and consumers picked up on that. Maybe in some cases it was a bit much—too many things, even slightly jarring, but they definitely influenced what buyers came to expect. We took a more balanced route by putting engineering, build quality, and safety first. But yes, when it comes to feature velocity, they were ahead. No doubt about that.