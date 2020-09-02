Slashing taxes can bring back demand and revenue: Hiranandani

There is very heavy taxation in the sector, both at the central and state levels. Almost 35% of the cost of housing is in taxes. So, we have asked for reduction in GST rates, stamp duty, land under construction charges, besides other charges. If that is brought down, the cost will be reduced. The ideal level of taxation for the sector should be around 15%. Recently, Maharashtra reduced stamp duty to 2% and 3%, respectively. This is the first time in India that the demand side has been incentivized. We are also requesting that GST should be reduced, at least temporarily for a few months, similar to what has been done to stamp duty by the Maharashtra government.