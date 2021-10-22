Slice to target 150 million prospective users in India: CFO Chandrasekar

We launched Slice card in 2019, a pay later card minus the complexities of a traditional credit card with a strong focus on customer experience. Slice card comes with features like starting credit limits of ₹2,000 up to ₹10 lakh, 3 months flexible payment plan for free, up to 2 per cent instantly redeemable cashback on every transaction, fast on-boarding process, and an intuitive app experience. We project more than 150 million people will start using credit cards or pay later products over the next 5-7 years in India and we aim to remain one of the best consumer product choices for that market.