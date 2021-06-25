‘Slow revival, inflation, covid key risks to rally’

I am not sure statistically we stand out in this current environment. But the long-term structure of the Indian economy will always be relevant. Competitive manufacturing and a service economy that feeds into the world supply chain is always an investment option, when the domestic environment is under stress. And when domestic demand returns, we have 20% of the world population with rising per capita GDP (currently this number is struggling). So, between the two, you can always make an investment case for India. And, India has given the world some very strong franchise in a wide spectrum of industries, with among the best corporate governance standards. Over periods of time, something has always played out.