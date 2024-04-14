NEW DELHI :Snap India has appointed Saket Jha Saurabh as director of content and partnerships. Saurabh previously served as director and head-media partnerships at Meta Platforms Inc., before which he was director and head of the social media giant’s entertainment and music partnerships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saurabh, a graduate of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, has also served as business head of digital at Bloomberg.

India is California-based Snap Inc.’s biggest market globally with 200 million-plus monthly active users. Saurabh’s role at Snap will entail enabling platform growth and community expansion in India, according to a company announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At Meta, Saurabh had led the company’s relationship with TV networks, movie studios, music labels, sports teams, creator agencies, and platforms. He was also responsible for delivering outcomes across key strategic areas including video monetisation, long- and short-form content, and regional and language expansion.

According to a Reuters report in May last year, Saurabh had been let go from Meta as part of the company's final round of layoffs aimed at eliminating about 10,000 roles.

Content studios and streaming services have been increasingly partnering with popular short-video platforms to reach wider audiences across the country and create hype in the run-up to the release of their shows and films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The loyal fan-following of these platforms serves as a ready base of young, digitally savvy audience, and creators who are often seen collaborating with lead stars pitch in with innovative concepts for short clips that grab viewer attention instantly.

These partnerships can extend from songs to dialogue launches, helping boost reach in tier-two and tier-three towns in particular.

Several film studios and marketing professionals emphasize that it's time to align campaign strategies with evolving audience tastes, go slow on traditional-media interactions and public appearances, and leverage social media not just for advertising, but also to be part of the film or create content around it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!