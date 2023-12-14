Snapchat is an antidote to traditional social media, says Colleen DeCourcy
Snapchat’s design choices prioritise real friendships over unlimited public distribution, and it proactively steers clear of algorithms that thrive on outrage
Mumbai: Colleen DeCourcy, arguably one of the world’s best storytellers who retired from Wieden+Kennedy, decided to join Snap Inc. as Chief Creative Officer last year after a meeting with co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. Talking exclusively with Mint, she delved into the company’s growth, user engagement, and its unique approach to privacy and safety. Exploring the dynamics of Snapchat’s success globally and specifically in India, DeCourcy shared insights into the platform’s connection with Gen Z and its commitment to fostering creativity and positive engagement. Edited excerpts.