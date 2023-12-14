Snapchat is an antidote to traditional social media, says Colleen DeCourcy

Mumbai: Colleen DeCourcy, arguably one of the world’s best storytellers who retired from Wieden+Kennedy, decided to join Snap Inc. as Chief Creative Officer last year after a meeting with co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. Talking exclusively with Mint, she delved into the company’s growth, user engagement, and its unique approach to privacy and safety. Exploring the dynamics of Snapchat’s success globally and specifically in India, DeCourcy shared insights into the platform’s connection with Gen Z and its commitment to fostering creativity and positive engagement. Edited excerpts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q. What brought you back to a young social media company like Snapchat? Snapchat’s focus on creating positive social environments for young people aligned with my values. My interest was piqued during a conversation with Evan, and our shared vision for designing a platform that promotes better behaviours and goes beyond traditional captive audience engagement convinced me to join. I saw it as an opportunity to tell an untold story that resonates with my values.

Q. How would you describe Snap’s growth and user engagement globally, and what about India? Snapchat’s growth is fuelled by being an antidote to traditional social media, prioritizing safety and privacy. Globally, we’re the fastest-growing social platform, with over 400 million daily active users in the last quarter. In India, Snapchat is central to young people’s lives, providing a trusted space for important relationships. India is a leading growth market, and we aim to deepen engagement through collaboration with Indian brands and creators. The power of visual messaging is significant in India, and we’re excited to be part of this explosive growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q. Addressing privacy and safety concerns with social media, how is Snap different? Snapchat’s design choices prioritise real friendships over unlimited public distribution. We proactively steer clear of algorithms that thrive on outrage. Our focus on privacy includes pioneering ephemeral messaging, and protecting users from harmful content and disinformation. We emphasise the safety and well-being of children and make ethical design choices. Our commitment to these principles sets us apart in the evolving social media landscape.

Q. What’s your mandate for the creative team, and are you planning localized campaigns in India? While our global positioning remains consistent, localized campaigns in India will capture the unique youth culture and creativity. India’s vibrant creative landscape inspires us to tailor campaigns that reflect the dynamism of the youth movement. The focus is on engaging content that aligns with the diverse cultural dynamic of India. We understand the significance of aligning our global brand with the specific cultural nuances of the Indian audience.

Q. Are you working with influencers? Our creator programme engages influencers authentically. Creators contribute to in-app tools and collaborate on integrated marketing events, providing genuine engagement rather than product pitches. The programme is financially rewarding, offering young creators a platform to monetize their talent authentically. By fostering genuine connections with influencers, we ensure that the content resonates with our audience and adds value to their Snapchat experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q. How do you ensure loyalty from this fickle audience? Loyalty stems from daily engagement, constant connection with friends, and genuine content. Snapchat serves as a mental outlet, providing reasons for users to engage continuously. By creating a supportive ecosystem that extends beyond friends to family and teachers, we aim to enhance the loyalty and positive experience for our users. Our focus is not only on being a platform for entertainment but a platform that contributes positively to users’ lives.

Q. What notable trends or themes do you see changing the industry? Consumer dissatisfaction with traditional media is rising, prompting a shift in the industry. Social media is undergoing significant changes, and there’s a growing demand for more thought-provoking content. The industry is moving towards sophistication and addressing the gap between traditional advertising and performance media. Users are seeking authenticity and meaningful engagement, and Snapchat is at the forefront of this evolution by prioritizing genuine connections and positive user experiences.

