Don’t do as I did: How Snapdeal's Bahl became the titan of early-stage investing
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 11 min read 05 Aug 2024, 09:17 PM IST
Summary
- Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal’s venture firm, Titan Capital, booked eye-popping exits in Urban Company, Ola, and Mamaearth among others. And now, the IPO of Unicommerce, another entity Titan backed, is set to open. We take a look at how Bahl, the investor, stacks up against Bahl, the operator.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Just months after home services platform Urban Company was founded in 2014 by four former executives from consulting firm BCG, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl and his understated partner Rohit Bansal put ₹57 lakh into the startup, then known as Urban Clap. It was a gamble. Through their venture company, Titan Capital, they were essentially backing an idea. They were not alone; other established venture capitalists such as Elevation Capital and Accel Partners also participated in that March-April 2015 round.
