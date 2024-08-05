Some of his older investors, who are yet to see returns on their Snapdeal investment, say he has matured over the years. “Kunal has moved on. Kunal is a guy who is now thinking more as an investor. When you are an investor, you know very well how to mend bridges. You are not looking at it with a builder and operator’s ego," said a person familiar with Bahl’s working style since the early days of Snapdeal. “The biggest transformation for Kunal is that his mindset is now that of an investor, which means he is far more accommodative of different points of view," the person added.