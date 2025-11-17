‘Society that traps young in debt destroys demographics, children’: Sridhar Vembu highlights three key focus areas

Zoho Corp founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has advocated for lower cost of living amid rising inflation and prices of real estate, education and healthcare.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sridhar Vembu stressed that if a society loves children, and wants to have booming population growth, it should enable an environment where the young, and prospective parents can do so.

He also highlighted three key areas of focus that have to be addressed to avoid a “debt trap” for the young, these include expensive education, healthcare, and housing.

What did Sridhar Vembu say about cost of living? In a post in the afternoon on November 17, Sridhar Vembu wrote, “Expensive real estate destroys demographics. Any society that traps its young people in debt, because of expensive education or expensive housing or expensive health care (or all of the above in many cases) is a society that is destroying its own demographic future.”

“If you love children, enable lower cost of living for prospective parents,” he added.

Sridhar Vembu's post generated high engagement on X, with around 26 lakh views, 442 comments, over 1,700 reposts and quotes, over 7,500 likes and over 470 bookmarks, till time of writing at 7.15 pm on November 17, 2025.

Netizens concur: ‘Housing a luxury, ₹ 1 lakh/ month not enough, blocks innovation…’ A majority of the replies appreciated Vembu's boost for the topic, with one user musing, “When housing becomes a luxury, children become a liability. It's not a fertility crisis — it's a cost-of-living crisis…”

Another user added the scenario in the current housing market from his experience, stating, “Tier 2-3 cities even without any industry, 30/40, 40/60 sites are selling at 80 lakh to 1.3 cr, which is not affordable even if you are earning 1 lakh per month.”

One user also posted the other benefits of manageable living costs, adding, “It doesn't end end there; if housing is affordable, the 20-30 age bracket will be spent on risk-taking and innovation.”

90% homebuyers concerned about rising home prices A survey of around 8,250 people conducted by realty consultant Anarock this year, showed that over 90% of prospective home buyer respondents expressed worry over rising housing prices, including being “extremely concerned” by the issue, PTI reported.

As for reasons, the majority of 41 per cent said it is due to affordability issues, and another 35% said it is due to fewer options within budget, as per the report.

The findings, released on September 8, 2025, showed:

47% are ‘very concerned’

24% are ‘moderately concerned’

12% are ‘slightly concerned’

10% are ‘extremely concerned’, and

Only 7% are ‘not at all concerned’. According to data from Anarock, average prices of residential properties has risen by more than 50% over the past two years, from ₹6,001 per sq ft in Q2 2023 to ₹8,990 a sq ft by Q2 2025, the report said.