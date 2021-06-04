SoftBank could invest more than $4 billion in India  this  year: Rajeev Misra

Specific to AI as a catalyst, SoftBank expects the maximum impact or disruption to take place in two sectors—healthcare and education. “In healthcare, if you look at the value chain, it has a few components. The first step is to read the genetic code. Then comes diagnostics. The third where work has been done and is becoming cheaper is therapeutics. The fourth part of the value chain, which will come up in the next two years, is personalized or targeted medication. We have made about 20 investments in that area. The fifth frontier, which is still 5-6 years away, the holy grail, is to do gene editing and gene rewriting," Misra said, adding that the company is currently evaluating a few companies in this space in India as well.