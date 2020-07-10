SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son defies critics to engineer record fortune

SoftBank Group shares have surged 134% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $123 billion. While its Vision Fund lost almost $18 billion in the latest fiscal year as it wrote down the value of investments in WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc., among others, record equity buybacks and a series of wins have helped the stock recover. It sold part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. last month, and an online home-insurance provider that it’s backing more than doubled on its U.S. debut earlier in July.