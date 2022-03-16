SoftBank's Masayoshi Son loses $25 billion in tech's brutal winter

But it’s going to be harder for Son to eke out gains. Alibaba, SoftBank’s largest investment, has lost 35% this year, while SoftBank itself is down for a fourth day, heading for its lowest price since April 2020. All but three of the 23 stocks backed by the conglomerate that listed in 2021 have fallen below their initial public offering prices, and the cost of insuring the company’s debt against a default has more than doubled.