Sona Comstar not informed who controls promoter family trust after Sunjay Kapur, CEO says
Summary
While the dispute rages between Priya Sachdev Kapur and Rani Kapur, who are the wife and the mother of Sunjay, the company assured investors that the discord has no bearing on its performance.
Mumbai: Automotive component maker Sona Comstar’s top executive said on Monday that the company has not been informed of the beneficial owner of the promoter family trust following the passing away of company chairman Sunjay Kapur.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story