Sony Music appoints Sachin Kamble as head of digital business1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Kamble will be leading the company’s digital business with media partners for digital platforms, TV channels, OTT platforms, short-form videos, and so on, across SAARC region. He will report to managing director, Vinit Thakkar.
New Delhi: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has appointed Sachin Kamble to head the company’s digital business, reporting to managing director, Vinit Thakkar. Kamble will be leading the company’s digital business with media partners for digital platforms, TV channels, OTT platforms, short-form videos, and so on across SAARC region, and collaborating with global teams to drive overall revenue. His will primarily focus on strengthening Sony Music Entertainment’s position and market share in the rapidly growing Indian music market.