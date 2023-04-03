New Delhi: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has appointed Sachin Kamble to head the company’s digital business, reporting to managing director, Vinit Thakkar. Kamble will be leading the company’s digital business with media partners for digital platforms, TV channels, OTT platforms, short-form videos, and so on across SAARC region, and collaborating with global teams to drive overall revenue. His will primarily focus on strengthening Sony Music Entertainment’s position and market share in the rapidly growing Indian music market.

Kamble has more than 16 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in areas of business strategy, consumer insights, post-merger integration and business automation AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) initiatives. In the past he has worked with Star India, Walt Disney Company, Turner India, Zee Network and the Times Group.

In the last role with Times Internet Limited (Gaana.com), Kamble was heading content licensing and strategy for the OTT service across languages and categories. During his tenure, the platform underwent a transition to pivot the business to an entirely subscription model.

Last month, Sony Music Entertainment appointed Thakkar as managing director of the company, taking over from Rajat Kakar. Thakkar will oversee the company’s operations, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists, the company had said in a blog. He would report directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.