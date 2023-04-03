Sony Music appoints Sachin Kamble as head of digital business.

Last month, Sony Music Entertainment appointed Thakkar as managing director of the company, taking over from Rajat Kakar. Thakkar will oversee the company’s operations, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists, the company had said in a blog. He would report directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.