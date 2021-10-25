Soota’s forever plan for Happiest Minds

Soota’s perpetuity strategy hinges on three pillars: ownership, leadership, and business strategy. First, Soota doesn’t want his shareholding in Happiest Minds to be diluted below 40%. Currently, the promoter group (Soota and family) holds 53.5% in the company. Soota is deliberately avoiding a situation like Mindtree which was acquired by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd in 2019 against the wish of the founders whose combined stake stood somewhere in the mid-teens at the time of the acquisition. “This also gives us the scope to expand. We are generating a lot of cash but when we broaden our scope, we may at some stage need the money to do larger acquisitions, without diluting below this point," Soota said in an interview.