Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >'Sorry for the disruption': Mark Zuckerberg after longest Facebook outage

'Sorry for the disruption': Mark Zuckerberg after longest Facebook outage

Premium
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.
1 min read . 07:11 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

‘Sorry for the disruption today  - I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,’ Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today apologised to the millions of users who faced hours' worth of disruption in accessing the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Expressing his regret for the inconvenience, Zuckerberg took to Facebook following the disruption to let users know that the social media platforms are gradually returning online.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today apologised to the millions of users who faced hours' worth of disruption in accessing the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Expressing his regret for the inconvenience, Zuckerberg took to Facebook following the disruption to let users know that the social media platforms are gradually returning online.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.

 

View Full Image
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's post on Facebook after a nearly six-hour outage on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp,
Click on the image to enlarge

Taking to Twitter WhatsApp said: "Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share."

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp came back online only in the early hours of Tuesday, after nearly six hours of an outage that partially paralysed the giant social media network on the internet.

Earlier, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, Downdetector, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Premium

Equities, the key ingredient to building long-term wealth

Premium

Festivals draw close but motown is in gloom

The company said in a post on Monday, "The largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!