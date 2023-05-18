SP, Hinduja group chairman, family patriarch, dies at 874 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 01:20 AM IST
He was a visionary and mentor to the family, bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, P.D. Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India
MUMBAI : Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, (SP) chairman of the $70 billion Hinduja Group, who was deemed to be the family patriarch as eldest among the four Hinduja brothers, and a man whose life across India, Iran and the UK was dotted with success, controversy and tragedy, died in London on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 87.
