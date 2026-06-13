SpaceX IPO winners list: From Elon Musk's $750 billion to Google's $132 billion payday

SpaceX began trading on Friday, and with it came one of the most consequential wealth creation events in the history of American business. From the world's first trillionaire to a quiet venture firm that made its first bet nearly two decades ago, the IPO rewarded a tight circle of loyalists who backed Elon Musk's vision long before it was considered anything close to a safe wager.

Here, based on data from the company's S-1 filing and its opening share price of $150, are the biggest winners from SpaceX's market debut, as reported by Business Insider.

(All INR conversions are calculated at the current mid-market exchange rate of $1 = ₹95.41.)

Elon Musk: A $750 Billion ( ₹ 715.58 Lakh Crore) Windfall and the World's First Trillionaire No outcome from the SpaceX IPO comes close to what Musk himself walked away with on Friday.

According to the company's S-1 filing, Elon Musk held approximately 849 million Class A shares and 5.57 billion Class B shares ahead of the offering. At the opening price, that combined position was valued at around $750 billion ( ₹715.58 lakh crore).

Added to his Tesla stake, which is valued at approximately $280 billion ( ₹267.15 lakh crore), the listing confirmed what markets had been anticipating: Musk is now the world's first trillionaire, with a combined net worth of approximately $1.03 trillion ( ₹982.72 lakh crore).

Antonio Gracias and Valor Equity Partners: $75 Billion ( ₹ 71.56 Lakh Crore) and Counting The second-largest individual winner from the IPO is Antonio Gracias, a longtime member of Musk's inner circle and one of SpaceX's earliest institutional backers.

Gracias holds more than 500 million SpaceX shares through investment vehicles affiliated with Valor Equity Partners, the private equity firm he founded. That position represents roughly 7.3% of SpaceX's Class A stock and was worth upwards of $75 billion ( ₹71.56 lakh crore) at Friday's opening price, making it one of the largest single fortunes ever generated by a venture investor.

Speaking to CNBC shortly before shares began trading, Gracias said: "It's a tremendous milestone, and I'm feeling a lot of gratitude. I think it's one of the most consequential companies in the human industry."

Following the release of the S-1, Gracias wrote on X: "While I'm a large partner in the funds, the majority of the gains go to our LPs. We're deeply grateful for their belief in us and SpaceX beginning with our first investment in 2006."

On Friday, he added that he intended to hold his stake "as long as possible."

Google: A $900 Million ( ₹ 8,586.9 Crore) Bet Now Worth $132 Billion ( ₹ 1.26 Lakh Crore) In 2015, Google invested approximately $900 million ( ₹8,586.9 crore) in SpaceX for a stake of around 7.64%. That position was worth roughly $12 billion ( ₹11.45 lakh crore) at the time of investment. By Friday's first hour of trading, it had grown to $132 billion ( ₹1.26 lakh crore), making it one of the most profitable venture investments ever recorded.

Google's SpaceX payday could be followed by an even larger one later this year. The company holds approximately 14% of Anthropic, which is preparing for a major IPO of its own.

Luke Nosek: $5 Billion ( ₹ 4.77 Lakh Crore) From a Bet Placed in 2008 Luke Nosek, a PayPal veteran and long-standing Musk supporter, holds nearly 33 million Class A shares directly and through his family office, Nosek Capital. At Friday's opening price, that stake was worth approximately $5 billion ( ₹4.77 lakh crore).

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Nosek's history with SpaceX runs deep. In 2008, while at Founders Fund, he led the first institutional venture investment into the company and joined its board of directors. He subsequently deepened his commitment through his later firm, Gigafund.

Gwynne Shotwell: Nearly $2 Billion ( ₹ 1.91 Lakh Crore) for Two Decades of Steadfast Leadership Gwynne Shotwell joined SpaceX in 2002 and has served as president and chief operating officer through some of the most turbulent and triumphant periods in the company's history, holding the organisation together as Musk divided his attention across Tesla, DOGE, and X.

Her stake was valued at close to $2 billion ( ₹1.91 lakh crore) at the IPO's opening price, placing her among America's wealthiest self-made women, just behind Sheryl Sandberg at $2.4 billion ( ₹2.29 lakh crore) and Taylor Swift at $2 billion ( ₹1.91 lakh crore).

Bret Johnsen: $1.4 Billion ( ₹ 1.34 Lakh Crore) After Years of Raising Capital in Private Markets Bret Johnsen joined SpaceX as chief financial officer in 2011, taking on the formidable task of raising billions in private funding to finance some of the most ambitious and expensive engineering projects of the 21st century. He ultimately steered the company through its transition to the public markets.

Johnsen's stake was worth approximately $1.4 billion ( ₹1.34 lakh crore) at Friday's opening price.

Ira Ehrenpreis: $205 Million ( ₹ 1,955.9 Crore) on a Values-Driven Bet Ira Ehrenpreis, a venture capitalist and former Tesla board member, built his firm DBL Partners around the premise that companies can generate strong financial returns while also advancing positive social and environmental outcomes.

His SpaceX stake was worth around $205 million ( ₹1,955.9 crore) when the company made its market debut.

Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Others: Gains Yet to Be Disclosed Several prominent venture capital and asset management firms backed SpaceX over the years but do not appear by name in the S-1 filing. Founders Fund, the firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, made its first SpaceX investment in 2008 and returned in 2010, 2021, and 2025, according to Pitchbook data.

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