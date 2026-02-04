SpaceX-xAI merger announced: How does the mega deal affect Elon Musk's net worth?

Elon Musk has announced that he is combining SpaceX and xAI, his cash-burning artificial intelligence venture, in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion.

The deal, which comes amid his push to prioritise AI and space exploration, signals a change within the corporate empire of Elon Musk.

Musk said SpaceX was acquiring xAI to develop data centres in space, which he says is an escape from the constraints on earth.

The deal values SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, according to Bloomberg and Reuters who cited people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

How does SpaceX-xAI merger affect Elon Musk's net worth? The SpaceX-xAI merger, announced on Monday, will change how Elon Musk's enormous wealth takes shape.

Till now Tesla has been the source of the world's richest person's liquid wealth. The EV maker, which is listed on stock exchanges, has a market cap of about $1.58 trillion. This is around 26% more than the stated private market valuation of SpaceX at $1.25 trillion, as per CNBC.

Elon Musk owns about 43% stake in SpaceX, as compared to only 13% stake in Tesla. This now means SpaceX represents more than half of Musk’s paper wealth, according to the report by CNBC.

At the time of writing this article, Elon Musk's net worth was pegged at $852.5 billion by the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index.

The market value of Tesla has started to decline since the start of the year, with the stock down 6% so far in 2026.

On the contrary, SpaceX gives Musk a much stronger market position.

Also Read | Why Elon Musk is racing to take SpaceX public

The space company is one of the leading providers of orbital launch services, and has billions in deals and contracts with NASA and the US Department of Defense. Additionally, the SpaceX IPO, set to launch this year, will reportedly value the company even more and furthering Musk's wealth, CNBC reported.

Musk had previously opposed an IPO for SpaceX because he had not enjoyed the required scrutiny of publicly traded Tesla.

What Elon Musk said about SpaceX-xAI merger Elon Musk wrote on the SpaceX website on Monday that the SpaceX-xAI merger further entwining his business interests would create “the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth”.

Also Read | US judge signals xAI's trade theft allegation against OpenAI may get dismissed

He cited capabilities in “AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications and the world's foremost real-time information and free speech platform”.

Musk called SpaceX's absorption of xAI “not just the next chapter, but the next book” in what he said was the companies' "mission" to “make a sentient sun”.