Spectrum should be made affordable for 5G to take off: Nitin Bansal

In India, we have been working with our operator partners as well as the academic community to test and develop various 5G use cases which are relevant. The various 5G field trials conducted successfully have set the stage for the roll-out of 5G services. To that effect, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Ericsson demonstrated India’s first 5G live network in Hyderabad along with trials in Gurugram and Manesar. This was followed by a demonstration of India’s first 5G rural trial in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR. Ericsson also partnered with Vodafone Idea to showcase the power of 5G in the delivery of healthcare in remote parts of the country. The telco also demonstrated blazing speeds of 4 Gbps during the November trials. We have also launched advanced products, such as an intelligent automation platform, time-critical communication for real-time 5G experiences and 5G RAN Slicing solution to support end-to-end network slicing support, etc. Furthermore, Ericsson’s Radio System hardware is 5G-ready since 2015, enabling operators to upgrade to 5G with a remote software installation. We are working closely with all Indian operators and continue to engage with them on their network evolution plans.