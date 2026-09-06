'Speculative and factually incorrect': NSE denies Ashishkumar Chauhan being considered for Tata Sons chairman post

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 6 denied media reports that its Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan is being considered for the position of Chairman of Tata Sons, Moneycontrol reported.

The clarification came after a news agency report mentioned Chauhan as a "dark horse" for the post.

NSE says reports are speculative, factually incorrect In its clarification, NSE said the reports were not based on any information available with the exchange and that Chauhan had categorically denied them.

"Chauhan has categorically denied such reports and confirmed that they are speculative and factually incorrect," the exchange said.

Chauhan, who heads NSE as its MD and CEO, also wrote to the exchange, describing reports linking him to the Tata Sons chairman position as "entirely baseless, speculative and factually incorrect".

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Chauhan focused on NSE IPO Chauhan said he remains committed to his responsibilities at NSE, particularly its planned initial public offering (IPO).

"I am fully committed to working closely with the Board and its shareholders to achieve the successful listing of the company and other associated objectives," he said.

He added that he was "completely engaged" in what he described as the most important listing process for NSE.