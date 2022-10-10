‘Sportswear is blurring lines between gyms and airports’

Percentage-wise I will only know that at the end of the year as this season will determine that. But I can tell you this time the buoyancy is very high for offline. Retailers are back. They say it’s our year to get back business and not just for the sportswear category but for the entire fashion industry. Brands like us are expanding and opening more stores. Online sales have still grown. Certain platforms are growing more than 50% versus last year in our category. You have lot of data to work on in online and brands which work very closely with these platforms are able to build a lot of efficiencies in terms of assortments or pricing which gets organic growth. We are building our own shopping app in India.