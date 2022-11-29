Sprint rooms, touch down spaces: KPMG looking to hire in UK with office redesign

Sprint rooms, touch down spaces: KPMG looking to hire in UK with office redesign2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- KPMG’s Manchester office is home to 1,200 employees, including more than 260 people in technology roles
Global accounting firm KPMG is expanding its Manchester presence with extra tech workers and a revamped office space with meetings at its core. KPMG UK will spend £5.5 million ($6.6 million) on redesigning its office in the English city to enhance the services it offers to businesses in the region and provide improved working spaces for colleagues.