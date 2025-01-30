Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has denied plans to join politics in a social media post.

He wrote humourously on X (formely known as Twitter): "I heard there is a "news" item going around about me joining politics. I burst out laughing when I heard this!"

What Are Sridhar Vembu's Plans in Zoho? Laying out his plans for the year, Vembu added: “I have been preparing hard to present our R&D strategy on AI to an audience of industry analysts in Austin next week. Yes I will be going there. I have an extremely challenging new role in deep tech R&D right now and there is just no way, NO WAY, I have any time for politics.”

Also Read | Why did Bill Gates try LSD, marijuana and why he stopped

‘Not Joining Politics’ Says Sridhar Vembu "On top of that, I have had ZERO discussions with anyone, about me joining politics. I hope that clears that up. Back to work!"

This comes amid speculation after Vembu announced that he was stepping down as Zoho CEO to take post as Chief Scientist instead. Making the announcement on January 27, Vembu also named co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey as the new group CEO of Zoho Corp.

Also Read | Who is Shailesh Kumar Davey? Meet Zoho Corp CEO who will succeed Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu Now ‘Chief Scientist’ at Zoho Sridhar Vembu announced on Monday that he has stepped down as CEO of Zoho Corp and will take on his new role as ‘Chief Scientist’ of the company. In a post on X, explained that the challenges and opportunities arising from developments in AI led to the decision for him to step down as the CEO and take on the role of Chief Scientist.