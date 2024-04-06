Srinivas Pallia succeed will Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who stepped down from the post after four years “to pursue passions outside the workplace”.

Wipro Limited on Saturday announced Srinivas Pallia as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective immediately, according to the exchange filing on BSE.

Pallia will succeed Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who stepped down from the post after four years “to pursue passions outside the workplace".

Srinivas Pallia will be based in New Jersey and will report to Wipro's Chairman, Rishad Premji.

Who is Srinivas Pallia? Associated with Wipro for over three decades, Srinivas Pallia was serving as the CEO of Americas 1, Wipro's strategic market.

According to the BSE filing, Pallia, in his role as the CEO, oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. Srini is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

He joined Wipro in 1992 and held several leadership positions in the company, including President of Wipro's Consumer Business Unit and Global head of Business Application Services.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from Indian Institute of Science - Bangalore.

The new Wipro CEO graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

He is also a member of Wipro's Group Executive Council and Inclusion & Diversity Council.

Pallia was named one of India’s top 25 young business executives by Business Today in 2008, according to Wipro's website.

Also read: Thierry Delaporte steps down as Wipro CEO and MD, all you need to know about him Wipro on Srinivas Pallia's appointment as CEO The Chairman, Wipro Ltd, Rishad Premji called Pallia “an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry".

Premji said that Wipro, in last four years, has undergone a major transformation "under the most challenging external conditions", and Pallia has been an integral part of the company's journey.

"His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability," said Premji while expressing gratitude to Thierry for his leadership at Wipro.

Wipro, in the BSE filing, said Pallia brings extensive institutional and industry knowledge to his new rope as company's CEO, along with a strong track record of leadership through some of the most significant technological shifts the industry has seen.

Also read: 10 quotes from Thierry Delaporte's 'guiding philosophy' What did Srinivas Pallia say on his appointment? Srinivas Pallia said he is "truly honored" to have been chosen to lead Wipro. He called Wipro one of the rare companies that combines profit with purpose

"I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates," he added.

Pallia shared that he is excited about the opportunities for future growth, and said that Wipro has the right strategy, and tremendous people and capabilities throughout the organization.

