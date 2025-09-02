Srinivasan Swamy to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame at AdAsia Beijing

The Asian Federation of Advertising Association (AFAA) is set to induct RK Swamy Ltd. Executive Group Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy to its prestigious Hall of Fame. The honour will be bestowed on Swamy on October 24.

According to a statement by RK Swamy Ltd., the honour will be given to its Chairman at the inaugural session of the prestigious AdAsia Congress in Beijing.

The AFAA inducts a leader to its Hall of Fame one every two years, making it the highest honour of the organisation. It is is reserved for a single leader who has made an indelible impression on the market communication industry at a pan Asian level.

Swamy, who is also the President of the Advertising AgenciesAssociation of India, has held this position for three consecutive terms between 2004 and 2007.

Srinivasan K Swamy has also been the leader of the New York based International Advertising Association (IAA), the first Indian to hold the top position.

Additionally, he has led major industry associations, including the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA), Audit Bureau of Circulations, the India Chapter of theIAA, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, The Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Madras Advertising Club with rare distinction.

Also Read | Srinivasan K Swamy returns as AAAI President

Swamy has played key roles to run a major hospital and several important educational and religiousinstitutions.

Awards received by Srinivasan K Swamy Over the years, Swamy's work has received recognition from a number of organisations for his exemplary leadership, including:

IAA Global Compass Award for outstanding contribution to the industry, (the only Indian to receive this honour),

AdStar Korea Lifetime Honour Award, (the only Indian to receive this honour).

Award of Appreciation from Japan Advertising Association for his contribution to AsianAdvertising Industry, (the only Indian to receive this honour)

Also Read | Srinivasan K. Swamy to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award