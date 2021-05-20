NEW DELHI: Srishti Behl Arya is stepping down as Netflix’s director of international original film after spending more than three years at the company. Arya has commissioned and backed a slate of original film titles including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men for the service, besides its first Tamil and Telugu movies, Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu. Her last day with Netflix will be Friday, May 21, 2021.

Arya who reported to Netflix’s vice-president of content for India, Monika Shergill, had joined the company in May 2018 and was one of its hires in the country. Prior to Netflix, she was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry and is known for TV series such as Reporters, Guns & Roses, Remix and Lipstick, and movies like I, Me aur Main and London Paris New York, among others. Shergill will now lead the company’s movie plans.

“Srishti has played a foundational role in building our original film slate in India, launching 35 titles over three years with critical acclaim and fandom including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, and our first Tamil and Telugu films, with Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu. We wish her every success and know she will bring her passion for storytelling to her future endeavours," Shergill said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Reed Hastings-owned platform had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres.

Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a Tamil anthology titled Navarasa, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse, among others. Netflix added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter globally, including 1.36 million from the Asia-Pacific region. While it does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

“Leading the Netflix originals film team in India over the last three years has been the adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the stories we’ve told, from first time directors, female filmmakers, established voices and so many fresh faces. I wish this wonderful team all the very best and can't wait to see what's ahead," Arya said in a statement.

