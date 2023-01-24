Standard Chartered Bank announces two senior-level appointments1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:28 PM IST
- Standard Chartered Bank appointed Sarabjit Anand as the chief technology and operations officer, and SV Shivshanker as the head of human resources for India and South Asia
Mumbai: Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sarabjit Anand as the chief technology and operations officer, and SV Shivshanker as the head of human resources for India and South Asia.
