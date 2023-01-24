Mumbai: Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sarabjit Anand as the chief technology and operations officer, and SV Shivshanker as the head of human resources for India and South Asia.

Anand, the bank said in a statement, joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1991 in India, later moving to Hong Kong and was most recently the chief information officer for Singapore and Asean markets.

“He has been working in Singapore since 2015 and was instrumental in strategizing and advocating the overall digital journey of the bank in Singapore and Asean cluster," it said.

The statement said that Shivshanker, who has been with the bank since 1994, brings over 28 years of human resources experience in various leadership roles at a country, region and global level covering business partnering, talent and learning.

“He has built a strong business acumen over the years and worked in cross-cultural environments within India, Middle East, and Singapore. In his most recent role, he was the global head of HR operations and global people services at Standard Chartered Global Business Services…," it said.

Zarin Daruwala, cluster chief executive, India and South Asia market at Standard Chartered Bank, said Anand and Shivshanker are two strong additions to the bank’s leadership team, and their presence will provide an impetus to the bank’s growth strategy.