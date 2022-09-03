Starbucks’s boss Laxman Narasimhan is a move-fast espresso drinker new to retail

Within the first three months of officially starting, Narasimhan had replaced the chief financial officer and dispensed with the services of the Hygiene Home division president, who had worked at Reckitt for 32 years. He hired a top executive from his former employer PepsiCo Inc., to fill a new role of chief transformation officer. As he prepares to leave, the entire executive management team at Reckitt is different to the one he started with in 2019.