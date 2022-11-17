‘Startups will continue to grow, and so will the gig economy’

The 21st century is knowledge-based and is dependent on quality education. Hence, we need a very talented workforce to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to contribute to the country’s growth. We have been inspired by our PM, Narendra Modi, and are trying to further his vision. For example, in the light of the New Education Policy (NEP), we have been digitizing the entire higher education system. The Unified University and College Management System unifies and integrates the functioning and the governance of all colleges and public universities in the state, ensuring uniformity and unifying the General and Technical Higher Education Institutions to centralize data availability on higher education at the grassroots. We have also collaborated with bodies like Nasscom for non-technical skilling and with companies like Infosys Springboard (a digital literacy platform comprising digital learning solutions, gamification, live classes, industry certification, maker’s lab, and carrier guidance) to enhance the skills of employees.

