State-run NHPC appoints Sanjay Kumar Singh as Director of Projects

New Delhi: State-run hydroelectric power company NHPC Ltd has appointed Sanjay Kumar Singh as director of projects, as per a press release from the company. Singh has expertise in working on power and infrastructure projects in the Himalayan terrain, with projects in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bhutan under his belt, as per the press release.

Singh was previously the chief general manager at SJVN Ltd, a government-owned Miniratna company run by the power ministry. During his tenure at SJVN, Singh headed several key projects.

He worked as head of the Sunni Dam Hydroelectric project and Naitwar Mori Hydroelectric project in the construction stage, as per the release. He has also helmed the survey and investigation stages in the Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage II and Jhakhol Sankri Hydroelectric Project.

Singh was responsible at different positions for construction of major critical components of India's largest hydroelectric power project—Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh has also served as chief executive officer (CEO) of STPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd.

"Singh possesses great expertise in working at various levels for key project activities like project construction, survey & investigation/ pre-construction including preparation of detailed project report and cost estimate, formulation of bid documents, evaluation of bids, issue of awards, contract management, project planning & monitoring, etc.," the press release said.

NHPC projects NHPC has major projects under construction and is awaiting clearances to generate over 4,700 MW (megawatt) of hydroelectricity. More than half of this energy generation will take place in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where NHPC plans to build the Kirthai Hydroelectricity Project II, stage-II of the Uri-I Hydroelectric Project, and the Sawalkot Hydroelectricity Project, according to data on the NHPC website.

NHPC also has multiple projects in the pipeline in the survey and investigation stage in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. These projects will collectively generate 10,355 MW of energy, as per NHPC website data.

NHPC shares closed 0.44% down at ₹101.95 at the BSE on Thursday, even as the benchmark Sensex closed 0.14% down.